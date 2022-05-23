Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has resumed dragged his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, on social media

The socialite waded into Tonto’s issues with journalist Kemi Olunloyo and he went ahead to air his own grievances

According to Bob, Tonto is still owing him N5 million even though she publicly asked for his account number in 2021 for a refund

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has started to drag his ex-best friend, Tonto Dikeh, for the umpteenth time on social media.

The socialite took to his Instagram page to blast Tonto in a lengthy post where he accused her of being a debtor and a bad friend.

According to Bob, no friend can pay the amount of bills he paid for Tonto. He then proceeded to claim that the actress is still owing him N5 million.

Bobrisky slams his ex-bestie Tonto, demands for his N5 million. Photos: @bobrisky222, @tontolet

The crossdresser made reference to his messy fight with Tonto in 2021 over her agelong debts and he revealed that she was yet to pay him his N5 million even though she asked for his account number at the time and he sent it.

Bobrisky added that nobody can wish to return to a person like Tonto as a friend but will prefer to remain friendless. The crossdresser also accused the actress of still using the phone she borrowed from him and noted that her fake life is more than his own.

On a final note, Bobrisky made it clear that he is ready to fight and that Tonto cannot do anything to controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, because he is funny behind her.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Bobrisky slams Tonto Dikeh. Photo: @bobrisky222

Internet users react as Bobrisky demands his N5 million from Tonto Dikeh

Bobrisky’s claims against the actress soon went viral and Nigerians shared their hot takes on social media. Read what some of them had to say below:

_Goodybae_:

“Bob just wan trendHe has been writing and deleting since yesterday. The urge to remain relevant on social media shaa.”

Hershabiedollshair.ng:

“Shebi she asked to send account number then .”

N_h_o_e:

“the same bobrisky the journalist go soon drag.”

Lovewoluofficial:

“Kemi Will be Some where doing thanks Giving. She has Shifted her worst nightmare to sirdam Bob ..”

Luxurykiddieshub:

“Hmmm! We go dey fear marriage dey fear even friendship join. Things that happen when friendship turn sour no go even make you wan get any friend.”

Ibombeauty:

“ this bob like Wahala pass food.”

Interesting.

