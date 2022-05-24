The 2022 edition of the Nigerian Idol has come and gone with Progress emerging as the winner of the interesting 10-week long music talent show

The show gave fans interesting things to talk about as most people picked their favourites before Progress' eventual emergence

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the amazing discoveries at the show and what the 7th season of the Nigerian Idol will be remembered for

Now that the Nigerian Idol season 7 has finished with Progress walking that home with the N100 million grand prize that included a recording deal.

It is imperative to know what has happened in the Nigerian Idol house in the last 10 months, host IK Osakioduwa together with judges, Simi, D'Banj and Obi Asika gave the fans a huge show.

Moments at Nigerian Idol. Credit: @nigerianidol

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at the amazing discoveries at the 2022 edition of the Nigeian Idol.

1. D'Banj still a top performer

Veteran music star, D'Banj is one of the judges at this year's Nigerian Idol and he gave the fans a show to remember with his lively and entertaining contribution.

D'Banj proved that he is one of the sound minds in the music game with his constructive criticism of the contestant as he came up with a unique slang.

On the grand finale day, D'Banj proved that he is still one of the biggest entertainer in the country as he delivered a classy performance. His performance showed that he still got it.

2. Progress the next big thing

After a keenly contested competition, Progress beat runner-up Zodak to clinch Nigerian Idol's grand prize of N100 million.

His win include a new automobile and a recording deal.

Progress is set to take on the world as the next big thing in the industry as music lovers await what is coming from him.

3. IK Osakioduwa can sing

Apart from being a fantastic host known over the years, Nigerian Idol season 7 got IK Osakioduwa unleashed a hidden talent he has.

On the day of the grand finale, IK showed that he can also perform on the big stage as he showed off his singing prowess.

Fans loved to watch their favourite host sing so good.

4. Pheelz continues his transformation from producer to singer

Over the years, fans have known Pheels to be the a top-notch producer but his track Fineese made them think again.

On the day of the Nigerian Idol grand finale, Pheelz showed that he is not just a singer, but also a fantastic performer as he gave the fans a great shwo.

Pheelz performance was one of the best of the night.

5. Adekunle Gold is still a lover boy

Adekunle Gold doesn't portray the lover boy thing in his music alone he also display it in real life.

The singer chose occasion of the Nigerian Idol live show to give his wife, Simi a big birthday surprise as a super fan on live tv during the Nigerian Idol season 7.

His romantic gesture was hailed by many both offline and online.

6. Your eyes show, your show shine

The season 7 of the Nigerian Idol gave birth to a new street slang manufactured by one of the judges, D'Banj.

Whenever a contestant put out a good show, D'Banj will commend the person thus: "your face show, your shoe shine."

The slang has gone on to become one of the street favourite since then.

What is your favourite Nigerian Idol moment? Let's get talking.

Source: Legit.ng