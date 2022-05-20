BBNaija season 6 lovebirds, Saga and Nini are once again giving their fans something beautiful to talk about

Saga decided to make a drawing of Nini and he got it delivered to her in a heartwarming video, he shared the romantic gesture on his Instagram page

a The reality star also used some heart-melting words for his colleague and Nigerians have reacted differently to his lovely gesture

The romantic story of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars, Saga and Nini, has not ended in Biggie's house as they are reigniting it months after the show.

Saga took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful drawing of Nini's portrait he made and accompanied it with a soothing caption.

He disclosed that he could have made the drawing in Biggie's house but he didn't have the materials to make it happen as he gushed about fulfilling his promise.

Saga showered sweet words on Nini:

"It takes a master at his craft to even attempt to recreate the beauty that you are because it goes beyond features and details. You are one hell of a character and this art embodies all our experiences. Only you can understand what I’m saying."

Nini received the beautiful drawing of herself.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Saga's romantic gesture to Nini

Social media users across the country have expressed their love for Saga's beautiful drawing of Nini.

Teefah_abiola:

"Awwwwww How can I like this 1 million times?! I'm in Awe + the caption again."

Floxyjesusbaby:

"Greater heights for your hand works n success in all your endeavors."

Theekego_"

"Oh my greatness. This is beautiful. Saga you're good at this."

Officialhelena9th:

"The real lover boy and we love you like that. This is a masterpiece."

