The BBNaija season 6 housemates proved that they are one of the most successful editions of the show with their online activities

Quite a number of them have got massive fan love in form of car gifts and some of them got the new rides themselves

In this article Legit.ng takes a look at some of the Shine Ya Eye housemates who have got new cars since they left the Big Brother's house

The latest alumni of the Big Brother Naija Naija (BBNaija) show the Shine Ya Eye stars will go down as one of the most popping housemates in the history of the reality show judging by their exploits outside the house.

The Shine Ya Eye stars have received massive fan love in form of huge gifts and cars since they lft the biggie's house.

While some of them got car gifts, some others bought their e=new cars with their own money.

As their reunion gets closer, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the BBNaija season 6 stars who have flaunted their new rides online.

1. Pere

Just few days ago, BBNaija season 6 ex-housemate Pere announced that he has acquirewd a new car on social media.

The actor shared a short video of the interior and exterior of the new ride as he proudly gushed over it.

He was congratulated by fans and some of his colleagues. Check out his post below:

2. Angel

Angel Smith accomplished a major goal for the year 2021 and she happily shared the news to her fans online.

The 21-year-old reality star splashed millions on a new Range Rover ride and she coundln't hide her excitement in a post on Instagram.

Nigerians reacted differently to her post, while many expressed surprise about where celebs see money to buy expensive things, others congratulate her.

3. Whitemoney

A fan of BBNaija season six winner, Whitemoney surprised him with a brand new Toyota Venza as a gift.

The Venza gift added to Whitemoney's impressive N90 million prize as winner of the reality show.

Photo of the reality star was posted on the Venza and Nigerians congratulated him. Check out the ride below:

4 .Saskay

Some fans of Saskay came together to surprise her with a brand new Mercedes Benz ride as she clocks 22.

The reality star was surprised by the gesture of the fans as she appreciated them during the lovely gift presentation.

She went on Instagram live to display her new gift and Nigerians wondered how fans are able to afford such an expensive gift.

5. Liquorose

Liquorose kicked off the new year 2022 on a bright note as she shared photos of her brand new car.

The reality star gave God all the glory for giving her a gift that was way beyond her imagination.

She spoiled herself with a lovely white Venza ride and Nigerians massively congratulated her. Check out her post below:

These BBNaija stars sure know how to keep their fans gushing and talking about them, who is buying a new car next?

