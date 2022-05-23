Radio Without Battery: Drama As Kemi Olunloyo Drags Tonto Dikeh, Says Actress Failed to Show Up
- The drama between popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo and Tonto Dikeh keeps getting heated and interesting
- This comes as Kemi, in the latest update, called Tonto a radio without battery, claiming the actress failed to show up in Lagos
- This is coming after Tonto, in an earlier statement, said she would storm Lagos to beat and arrest Kemi over allegations she made against her
It seems the exchange between popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo and Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh wouldn’t be ending anytime soon.
This comes as the self-acclaimed investigative journalist took to her social media timeline to drag Tonto Dikeh after the actress claimed she was in Lagos to beat and arrest her over allegations made against her.
In the latest update, Kemi described Tonto as a radio without a battery while revealing that the actress failed to show up.
I am here to deal with you thoroughly: Tonto Dikeh threatens as she lands in Lagos to confront Kemi Olunloyo
The journalist added that Tonto was only chasing clout as it doesn’t make sense to leave her son at home only to travel to Lagos to beat someone.
She wrote:
“Live scores, Kemi Olunloyo 5-0 Tonto Dikeh. Radio without battery, Tonto Dikeh did not show up. Who leaves a young boy at home to travel to Lagos to beat a veteran journalist. Nothing but clout, Hear yourself.”
See the post below:
Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo drags Tonto Dikeh
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
wendy_adamma:
"Una truly fit each other."
adestitoali:
"When mad meet mad, it becomes madder madder.Awon Osinwin eniyan meji."
kelvin_ck101:
"Tontolet no get level, how you go dey fight who u claimed say e mad."
debbyscorner:
"You talk true? So you were really expecting her ehh? As per say she no get work na."
Tonto Dikeh arrives in Lagos for Kemi Olunloyo
Social media users across the country thought controversial actress Tonto Dikeh was joking when she announced that she would deliver slaps to Kemi Olunloyo.
Kemi and Tonto have been dragging each other on social media for a while before the actress decided to put an end to all talks and go the aggressive way.
The movie star revealed that she landed in Lagos for the sole purpose of meeting up with Kemi and promised to deal with her.
Source: Legit.ng