Buga by Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel is the biggest song of the moment in Nigeria as it continues to trend on and off social media

In a video that the singer shared, Buga was rendered at a party in another version by a stage performer

The video has stirred reactions as many people at the party could be seen dancing as they showed off their Buga style

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel continues to trend on and off social media over his latest jam, dubbed Buga, which is currently making waves.

In a video the singer shared via his Instagram handle, the song was delivered in another dimension by a stage performer at a party. Many people were dancing their hearts out.

People dance hard to Buga by Kizz Daniel at a party. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel, who is happy with the attention his new song is receiving, captioned the video:

“..don’t even #BUGA."

See the post below:

Fans gush as Kizz Daniel’s Buga becomes a party song

Many of the singer's fans and followers have taken to the comment section to react to the video as they couldn’t help but express excitement over his achievement.

Legit.ng captured the reactions, see them below:

_ki_ke_lomo_:

"The camera understood the assignment ❤️❤️."

jemappellechandon:

"This should be the remix."

wendys_attractions:

"We are yet to see more even if the little child is our winner for now! this song is my favourite song for life!"

olusolaomoba:

"Buga don enter Yoruba Omanbe ."

hajara_isah_jalingo:

"If I can’t afford Kizz atleast make I get fugi-kizz ."

Baby Girl in diaper joins Buga challenge, dances like a pro as she leaves many gushing

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel shared a video of a baby girl in diapers participating in the trending Buga challenge.

Kizz Daniel, in a statement, said the baby girl may have emerged the winner of the challenge as she danced like a professional.

The baby could be seen dancing in excitement, an act that has left many gushing on social media.

The singer wrote:

"Not sure, but I think we have a winner Ssssoooo swtz❤️❤️ #bugachallenge."

