Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel recently shared a video of a baby girl in diapers participating in the trending Buga challenge.

Kizz Daniel, in a statement, said the baby girl may have emerged the winner of the challenge as she danced like a professional.

The baby could be seen dancing in excitement, an act that has left many gushing on social media.

The singer wrote:

"Not sure, but I think we have a winner Ssssoooo swtz❤️❤️ #bugachallenge ."

See the post below:

Buga, which is a new song by Kizz Daniel, has gone viral within and outside Nigeria, with many people participating in the challenge.

Fans hail cute baby who joined Buga Challenge

Many have taken to social media to hail the baby, pointing out that she deserves to win.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

official_cute_hussey:

"I watch it more than ten minutes wowwww ."

houseof_justimagine:

" Goodness Gracious Lord… All this tiny beings … wooo my ovaries stay one place. Na Buhari still dey rule ."

officialblessing26:

"She's bugaing with her diaper ❤️❤️."

feastwith_obyqueen:

"I’m sure she chose that outfit herself cuz what’s that combination?."

icathy90:

"End of this Challenge,The baby won ."

iamyetundebakare:

"So cute you’ve got nothing to worry about Barbie…. BUGA daddy and mummy no be you dey buy NAN and PAMPERS ."

