Popular singer Burna Boy has made Nigerians proud as he joined British singer Ed Sheeran on stage to perform their song together

The song is yet to be released, but a huge and excited crowd at the Wembley stadium had a swell time listening to the singers perform

Nigerians and fans of Burna Boy back home could not hide their pride and anticipation for the song many already think is a hit

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy is set to drop a hit song with British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran.

The singers linked up at Wembley stadium recently and gave the excited crowd a sneak peek of the unreleased music on Burna Boy's new album.

Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy sing unreleased song at Wembley stadium Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@the_commentsection/@teddysphotos

Ed spoke to the crowd that went wild as they sang to listen to the song on Burna's album which would be released on Friday, July 1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

they.callmebarbiee:

"Burna’s voice is so unique."

lombodi40:

"So we'll all act like Burna didn't shoot anybody? Smh."

_batunde:

"Make Davido leave music For the people wey sabi am abeg."

valerie_takim:

"Burma’s voice is so unique "

amakacindy:

"I love to see, what a time to be alive naija to the world! I play naija songs on my show!!! Way back when, when people would say they don’t listen to naija songs, even oaps then don’t even play naija songs on their shows."

debisi_diamond:

" You see that glow up after breakfast, it is real for women, men, celebrities."

kinglexy__:

"Make we no lie the song dope!"

