Singer Wizkid’s Essence song continues to break records several months after it was officially released to the public

Following the music star’s recent win at the just-concluded BET Awards, the remix featuring Justin Bieber topped the Billboard US Afrobeats charts

Fans of the singer and lovers of the hit track had different things to say about the new record of the song

Several months after getting released, singer Wizkid’s Essence song continues to break new records and score dozens of accolades from different parts of the world.

Just recently, the remixed version of the song which had US star Justin Bieber joining Wizkid and Tems, climbed up to the number one spot on a Billboard chart.

Wizkid's Essence remix tops Billboard chart. Photo: @wizkiddayo/@tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

The track currently holds the number spot on Billboard’s US Afrobeats chart, with Tems and Ckay following up on the chart.

Interestingly, this new record follows just after the song won the Best Collaboration award at the recently-concluded BET Awards show.

See a screenshot below:

Social media users react

iam__thelala said:

"This song is not never going to fade in America ."

showboyyfund said:

"Na why we Dey call am goat ."

thefavoredg said:

"As he always does ."

taureans51116 said:

"Straight from the USA so proud of this Nigerian King Job well done ."

to_lu_wa_la_she said:

"Being an FC is a different flex! Baba-Nla We are waiting for you in Cyprus ."

rabiotrichie said:

"Which kind of congratulations we’re receiving everyday omo proudly FC."

"How Odogwu wan heal?" Reactions to video of Steflon Don during Wizkid's performance

Both UK artiste, Steflon Don, and Nigeria's African Giant, Burna Boy, may be over their failed love story but it appears several other Nigerians are not.

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the curvaceous singer was captured on camera grooving to Wizkid's performance at the Oh My Music Festival in The Netherlands.

In the video, Don is seen winning her waist and singing along to Wizkid's performance, dressed in a corset top and a pair of fitted jeans.

One social media user who reacted wrote:

"I pray they come back so they can put the devil to shame."

