Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has taken to his social media timeline to react to the incessant killings of people in the country.

While reacting to the death of Deborah and David, who were lynched by mobs in Sokoto and Lagos, Alexx said there was too much anger and frustration in the country.

The actor went on to call for an end to jungle justice.

“I woke up this morning with so much pain in my heart, Nigeria how did we get here, there is so much anger & frustration in the land. Almost everyone is 2 secs away from turning into a werewolf. Pls I am begging, this #JungleJustice trend needs to stop. Today is Deborah & David, tomorrow it can be me, you or someone close to home, take a minute & think about it.”

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo calls for an end to jungle justice

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

charisbaby01:

"It's just toooooooooooo sad! One can almost not go a day without hearing bad news from Nigeria. ."

pinkyorchid56:

"Very well spoken, this is so heartbreaking and we only hope Nigerians and Nigeria do better. Really sad."

reganchuzzyy:

"So painful.. How can someone set a fellow human ablaze ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

mz_chibugo:

"so painful to watch. I pray God console his family."

Deborah Samuel: Parent of slain student speaks up

The parents of Deborah Samuel, the slain 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, opened up about the murder of their daughter which has sparked outcries, outrage, and controversy beyond the state.

In a chat with The Punch on Sunday, May 15, the late student's father, Emmanuel Garba, a security guard with the Niger State Water and Sanitation, disclosed that he paid N120,000 to convey the remains of his daughter from Sokoto to Niger.

Stating that his family will not seek any redress, Garba noted that he is yet to receive any call or message from the state government on the tragedy, adding that he does not want anything from anyone.

Source: Legit.ng