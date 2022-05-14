Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried in her hometown amid tears

The remains of Deborah Samuel, who was burnt to death in Sokoto last Thursday over alleged blasphemy, have been laid to rest, according to The Nation.

She was buried in her hometown, Tunga Magajiya, in Rijau local government area of Niger State.

Tears flowed freely as she was being buried as well-wishers and relations lamented how she was killed.

She was buried around 6:30pm at the Christian cemetery in Tunga Magaiya.

Her family remained adamant on proceeding with the exercise despite protest by youths of Tunga Magaiya who felt Sokoto Government should have Ben responsible for her burial.

Her uncle, who is the Pastor of ECWA in Tunga Magajiya, Emmanuel Maaji, led the prayers at the cemetery before she was lowered to mother earth.

Source: Legit.ng