A social media user, Eteyi Deborah got the attention of some Nigerian celebrities after she called them out for not helping their late colleague, Leo Mezie

Deborah said they did not support Leo Mezie when he needed funds and she got a response from actors Kanayo O. Kanayo and Walter Anga

The movie stars replied her differently and declared that she is merely looking for attention, Nigerians have reacted to their exchange with Deborah

An Instagram user, Eyeti Deborah sparked reactions when she referred to Nigerian celebs as yeyebrities and alleged that they neglected their late colleague, Leo Mezie who died after a long battle with kidney-related disease when he was soliciting for funds.

Kanayo O. Kanayo was the first to reply Deborah by calling her an idiot over the statement and slammed her for talking down on celebrities.

Kanayo O. Kanayo and Walter Anga reply troll.

Source: Instagram

The actor also accused Deborah of looking for relevance:

"Are you in the actor's union? Did anyone call for your assistance by any means? It is only in Nigeria that people like you talk about celebrities not doing anything or enough for a societal cause. You have no followership, therefore it is safe to conclude you are looking for relevance."

Walter Anga on his part said:

"You guys will just talk less about people in the industry without knowing what and how they have assisted, Must everyone come to social media to tell things that were done."

Walter also advised another fan who further slammed the celebrities over the issue:

"Go get your PVC so that you can vote in a government and stop being stupid."

Check out the exchange below:

Nigerians react to the exchange between Deborah and the actors

Social media users have reacted differently to the response Deborah Eteyi got from Kanayo O.Kanayo and Walter Anga.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official_riken_francis:

"For Kanayo to come and defend his people, they definitely helped Leo in private."

Iampraisejedy:

"He died while recovering from kidney transplant not that he wasn't helped to get a kidney for transplant. Some people just like talking anyhow."

Cheriecoco___:

"Someone recovering from kidney transplant. And dem no help am? Na una kidney dem give am?"

