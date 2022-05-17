More insights have emerged on how a sound engineer, David Imoh, was killed and his body set ablaze in the Lekki area of Lagos state last week

In a recent development, Beer Barn has shared detailed insight into what led to the death of the sound engineer and the next step to be taken by security agencies

The entertainment facility while condemning in totality the attack urged the Force to launch an open investigation, one that would lead to the arrests of the perpetrators of the heinous act

There is a new development to the details of how a sound engineer, David Imoh, was killed and his body set ablaze in the Lekki area of Lagos State last week by commercial motorcyclists.

This is as the entertainment facility, Beer Barn has shared what exactly happened to the sound engineer, David Imoh and what led to his untimely death.

In a statement signed by Beer barn management and sent to Legit.ng, the entertainment facility condemned the heinous act by the mob and therefore called on security agencies to investigate the matter and bring to book those found guilty.

David Imoh aged 38 was lynched on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Beer Barn's position on the matter revealed

According to the statement, the brutal murder of Imoh by an irate mob who accused him of being a fraudster 'YahooYahoo', is horrible.

Beer Barn in the statement insisted that the actions of the individuals involved are despicable and while noting the facility would be readily available for support in ensuring the perpetrators are brought to book.

The statement reads below:

"First, we wish to express our condolences to the family of David Sunday Imoh, the 38-year-old sound engineer with a live band hired to perform for our customers, who was killed by an irate mob outside our facility in the evening of 12 May.

"We condemn unreservedly the mob action that led to the unfortunate incident and are in full support of the efforts to ensure that justice is done in the matter.

"As an entertainment facility, we usually invite a live band to entertain our customers once a month and on the fateful day, things were going on smoothly until we heard a commotion at the entrance of our facility.

"The commotion was coming from a mob trying to force its way inside, a development that left us confused. We requested to know what the issue was and members of the mob replied that somebody from our facility had used a charm to hit one of its members, who was presumed dead.

"While we were engaging the mob, David, who was alleged to have used the charm came out of our facility and the mob forcibly took him away from our premises insisting that he was a yahoo boy (internet fraudster) trying to use the victim for a money ritual. Our internal security men couldn’t stop them in spite of their best efforts

"Outside our facility, some members of the irate mob made up of commercial motorcyclists surrounded the car in which the founder of the live band and three other band members were locked. There were three naval officers around the car and they told us they were trying to resolve the matter that led to the commotion.

"Noticing that the military men were not making any headway in their efforts to bring the situation under control, we called the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) because the number of angry motorcyclists was increasing. The RRS team arrived, but said the crowd was too big for them to control. At the time of their arrival, nobody had died. The victim of the altercation with the band boy had also regained consciousness.

"In further attempt to prevent any untoward occurrence, we called the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maroko Police Station. But before his team could get to our facility, the mob had already burnt David and was on the verge of doing same to his colleague, Philip Balogun, when policemen from Maroko arrived and dispersed the crowd by firing in the air.

"We condemn the clear disrespect for the life of others and wish to state again our support for the government to bring perpetrators to book. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of the deceased."

Osinbajo distressed by the killing of Deborah Samuel, says there are set process to redress wrongs

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the brutal killing of Deborah Samuel a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state has been condemned by vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

Samuel, a second-year student of the college, was killed on Thursday following an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the prophet of Islam.

Speaking at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Vice President commended the Sultan of Sokoto, the State Governor and other leaders in the state for condemning the dastardly act, insisting that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

