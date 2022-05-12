Controversial singer, Portable is the latest celebrity to publicly declared that he will be running to become Nigeria's president

The singer took to his Instagram page and announced that he will be running for the number one seat on the platform of two political parties

He shared a campaign poster on Instagram and dropped a brief manifesto, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable got social media users talking after he shared a campaign poster of himself on Instagram.

The Zazoo crooner declared his interest to run for president on the platforms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Portable to run for president. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the campaign poster, he declared that it's time for streets to take over as he briefly shared his manifesto.

According to him:

"My fellow Nigerians, I have heard your cry and I have decided to run for the post of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria. Let's get Nigeria moving again. Zeh."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Portable's declaration

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Portable's declaration to run for the office of the president, most of them wondered how he managed to be on the platform of two political parties.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Deejayneptune:

"Man with two parties which one do we thumbprint on election day?"

Iconic_200:

"Only you carry two political parties for one Flier."

Oung_big_sky:

"Wahala president."

King_sinzu_chase:

"If you contest bro I go because of you go do PVC."

Tuateba:

"Street Prèsident, I will vote for you."

