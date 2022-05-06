One of the P-square singers Peter Okoye has taken to social media to lament over the number of people looking to become president in 2023

In a post on his Instagram page, the singer likened it to when people declare and spend money on drinks anyhow in beer parlours

Peter also pointed out that he's probably the only man who hasn't declared an interest in the highest seat of power

Popular Nigerian singer and one half of the P-square group, Peter Okoye, has sparked a conversation on social media after he pointed out how people have declared to run for the seat of the president of the country.

The singer found it absurd that people spring up daily and just decide to want to be president, he likened it to the way men just buy drinks over and over in beer parlours.

Peter Okoye laments over people vying for power in 2023 Photo credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Okoye also jokingly said that he is probably the only man in the country who has not declared to run for president.

"Just saying!…‍♂️ E come be like say na only me remain to declare!‍♂️"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Peter's post

thisiskaha:

"I dey run sef.. I just dey wait for Nigerians to pay for my form."

real_emmzy:

"Them dey donate campaign money for the last man."

joelokama:

"It's a strategy to fund the party and get rewarded afterward. Most of the money they are spending is still coming from the government, I believe!!!"

officialtheema:

"They turn am into carnival."

kasi_glams_luxury:

"My thought exactly."

donvick_music:

"I swr and some of them na just to catch cruise with am and nothing more when Dem Sabi say Dem no go even win. SMH."

Yul Edochie appeals to Nigerians to buy him nomination form

Yul Edochie stirred reactions on social media again after he shared a video where he laughed at and commended the energy that greeted the announcement of his second wife.

The popular actor revealed he was amused by how far his news travelled on different social media platforms.

Moving forward, the actor urged Nigerians to channel the same energy into getting him into the seat of power.

Source: Legit.ng