Fans and lovers of late gospel singer Toun Soetan have been left heartbroken following her sudden death

Video from the deceased's burial ceremony made waves online, leaving people to speak on her legacy

Legit.ng recalls reported that Toun’s death was earlier confirmed by her colleague, Peters Olaniyi Olusegun

Emotional scenes unfolded today as veteran Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Toun Soetan, popularly known as Evangelist Shouet, was finally laid to rest.

A video from the gravesite, showing family members and friends paying their last respects, has begun trending online, stirring heartfelt reactions across social media.

Gospel singer Toun Soetan’s burial sparks emotional tributes online. Credit: @tounsoetan

Source: Instagram

The 73-year-old gospel icon, widely celebrated as the original composer of the timeless Christian chorus “Darling Jesus”, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate in churches across Nigeria.

The much-loved evangelist was well known as the original composer of the popular Christian hit song ‘Darling Jesus’, a song that has stood the test of time in churches across the country.

Reacting to her passing, former Secretary of the Oyo State chapter of the Entertainment Writers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Kunle Bakare, described the late musician as a divinely gifted minister whose songs carried powerful spiritual messages.

Aside from ‘Darling Jesus’, the deceased was also known for other popular songs such as ‘Ke Pe Jesu’ and ‘Cast Your Burdens’, which are still being sung in Christian worship gatherings.

Her burial, marked by tears, hymns, and heartfelt tributes, served as a reminder of her enduring influence on gospel music and the countless lives she touched through her ministry.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tope Alabi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran gospel minister Toun Soetan, who died at the age of 73.

Singer Tope Alabi took to Instagram to honour Soetan, describing her as a spiritual mother and a matriarch in gospel music.

She explained that Soetan’s life was a true reflection of Christ, and her ministry touched countless lives across Nigeria and beyond.

“We say farewell to our beloved Mummy Toun Soetan, a true spiritual mother and a matriarch in gospel music. Her life was a reflection of Christ, and her impact in the gospel music ministry will never be forgotten. She lived for Christ and preached Him through her life and music. Though we will miss her, we are comforted knowing she has gone to be with the Lord. Rest well, Mama. Your legacy lives on. 🕊️”

Netizens mourn Toun Soetan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

michies_place said:

"Life 💔💔💔💔… we are all going someday… May God make us live longer and a fulfilled life."

professional_sidechic said:

"Rest in peace mama..bi a pe laye bi a de pe, iku lopin ohun gbogbo. Bi ile aye ye wa bi o de ye wa iku lopin ohun gbogbo.......May we not die untimely 🙏."

oppystic said:

"May the Lord grant her eternal rest in Jesus name 🙏 💕."

rebounded_koat said:

"May her soul rest in peace. Sing with the angels ma🕊🕊."

Tope Alabi opens up on painful past before marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Tope Alabi opened up about the emotional struggles she faced in her journey to marriage.

She revealed that at least four men walked away from her after consulting prophets, and her relationship woes began when she reached adulthood and needed to introduce partners to her parents.

Tope recalled that the men would tell her they needed to pray about the relationship, then stop reaching out, leaving her confused and emotionally drained before she eventually got married.

Source: Legit.ng