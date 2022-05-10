The Nigerian man riding from London to Lagos, Nigeria has shared a photo of kids who welcomed him to Mali

The courageous mane has vowed to complete the journey despite the initial setback of a bad tire which he encountered on his way

Many have reacted to the photos of the kids with some saying they were not well dressed and decrying the poverty in Africa

A group of kids gathered to welcome Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju to Mali as he rode into the country from Senegal yesterday evening.

Kunle who is riding from London, the UK to Lagos, Nigeria arrived in Mali yesterday and he said some good Malians looked after his bike.

Photos of the children have attracted reactions on Twitter. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Kids display Rotary banner

In one of the photos he shared, the kids were seen displaying the Rotary Club banneret which has been Kunle's emblem since he commenced the epic journey.

In another photo, he said some kind Malians looked after Eagle, his bike, suggesting that he was well received in the country.

Kunle wrote in one of his tweets:

"The boys giving it up for Rotary at the Senegal - Mali border."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react to Kunle's photo

Reactions have followed the photos with many people saying the kids reflect the level of poverty in Africa since theY were poorly dressed in not-so-fancy clothes.

@bamark1777 said:

"And again! These pictures made me to remember Camara Laye. A Guinean writer and his book titled "The African Child". Even though he died in Senegal. Blessed is his memory."

@Oliverizu2 commented:

"I take this as my best picture among all that you have posted so far."

@Raymeenovic said:

"The level of poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa is so disheartening. Thank you for playing your part in combating the polio epidemic. Together Africa will be great again."

@BoodaLeye reacted:

"In those boys mind are lots of lofty dreams. I pray it gets fulfilled."

@mrmila1011 said:

"Sir you have shown this boys to the world to be favoured. I know they would be reached out to Africans are going through alot."

