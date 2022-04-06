Burna Boy stirred yet another talking point on social media after calling out his colleague, Olamide Baddo

The African Giant insisted that Olamide owes him 40 expensive drinks and he must pay back all of them after Ramadan fast

His statement left fans confused about whether the music stars are observing the ongoing Ramadan fast

Ace singer Burna Boy is back to his usual cruise-catching self and his fans are feeling the vibes.

The self-acclaimed African Giant in a post on social media exposed his colleague Olamide Baddo for owing him a lot of expensive drinks. He said Baddo must pay back everything after the Ramadan fast.

Burna tweeted the statement that Olamide will spoil him with about 40 Azuls and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

Read his tweet below:

"After Ramadan na Olamide go gbemi trabaye him dey owe me like 40 Azul. I need all."

Check out the post below:

Olamide replied to him as he seemed to admit to paying up the debt.

Check his reply below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's statement

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Burna Boy and Olamide's bants. Some of them wondered if the singers were truly fasting.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Butterfly.prince_:

"This Burna na cruise, even if I no too like m like that."

Niquad_jr:

"Shey dem dey fast ni...Alaye e shano wole jare."

Yung6ix6ix:

"Baddo na baba ……bcos you don do song with his pickin he don owe you Abi."

Emmanuel.iy:

"If this one high. It’s either he becomes friendly or he starts attacking them."

Tinugrills:

"After Ramadan, most said words right now."

PoojaMedia:

"Saying this during Ramadan is a sin as it stains the holy month."

KareemOG:

"Are these ones even fasting? No confuse us na."

