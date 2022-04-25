Popular Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef got most of his followers gushing after he brought out the Muslim cleric traits in him

The movie star shared a video of himself preaching to the congregation during an Islamic programme

He appeared like a noble Islamic preacher and spoke some Arabic language, Fans have reacted differently to the video he shared

Popular Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateed stunned most of his followers on Instagram after he put out a part of him most of them did not know about.

The movie star dressed like an Islamic cleric and was ushered into a Ramadan midnight programme where he gave lectures to the congregation.

Lateef Adedimeji gives sermon during Islamic programme. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Adedimeji also spoke in the Arabic language and acted as a pure breed Islamic preacher who has been in the act for a long time.

He captioned the video as:

"Aridunnu’s Lailatul Quadri. May Allah accept our deeds as an act of ibadah."

Nigerians react to Adedimeji Lateef preaching video:

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Adedimeji Lateef preaching at a Ramadam lecture, most of them are mervelled by his abilities.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Omobolajulie:

"All these young girls did not come to pray....whats all this hun hun all about.....God increase your knowledge bro."

Iamibraheem_:

"I don't know you personally but am proud of you Sir."

Abby_authentic_:

"Chai.. alfah your wife must be so proud of you."

Zaynab_forever:

"The beauty of the Holy Quran, I've got goosebumps all over."

Isaphateamah:

"Masha Allah may Almighty Allah never forsake you."

Omolawalayalawal:

"May Allah accept our supplications as an act of ibadah."

Abiolarf4me:

"I no be Muslim but I like as this man dey follow him religion with dignity, keep soaring higher."

Mo Bimpe becomes Rahmatullah as she weds Adedimeji Lateef

Legit.ng previously reported that excited Adedimeji Lateed took to his social media page to share official wedding photos.

The handsome film star was spotted with his woman Mo Bimpe in lovely outfits for their Nikkai.

Adedimeji showered beautiful words on his bride as he promised to love and also be there for her while announcing her new Islamic name to be Rahmatullah. Social media users congratulated the couple.

