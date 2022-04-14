Singer Davido seems to have shelved his love for expensive jewellery pieces for an interest in real estate

Barely weeks after moving into his new mansion, the 30 BG musician has splashed a whopping N2.5 billion on a large expanse of land in Banana Island

Davido gave thanks to God while sharing the good news, adding that he intends to build his dream home on the land

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has caused a frenzy in the online community after making a super-expensive real estate purchase.

The singer who is still in the process of moving into his Banana Island mansion acquired a large expanse of land in the highbrow area.

Davido acquires land in Banana Island. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

A super excited and thankful Davido shared the good news with his 23.5 million followers via his Instastory channel.

The singer wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"To God be the glory. I just acquired my new land to build my dream home."

Davido equally posted a picture showing the piece of land.

Check out a screenshot below:

Davido confirms price to blogger and friend Tunde Ednut

In the following development, the singer’s friend and celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut announced that he was on a call with Davido and saw the receipt of the new acquisition.

Apparently, Davido cuffed out a whopping N2.5 billion to acquire the piece of land.

He also shared his willingness to make a receipt available for those in doubt while reacting in Ednut's comment section.

See Ednut’s post below:

Social media users react

comedianebiye said:

"Congratulations @davido I swear you dey print money."

kissmike_ said:

"I tap from this blessing……mine is on its way."

beebhat_xo said:

"Congratulations oh❤️but where una dey see this moneyyyme sef wan build my dream home."

swag_omoluabi said:

"Na this blessing person dy tap into."

tastycorridors said:

"OBO is blessed I see what you are doing for others, e go reach my turn soo. Abeg na Ewa Aganyin I dey sell ooo. Patronised me and follow me."

its.tinuade said:

"Wow. So all the house he got, is not his dream house….wow wow wow. Tinuade work hard and smart."

mimzgirlie said:

"Again ‍♀️ God I don get the plan for head, remain the money for land and building."

Davido rains cash on the streets of Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido displayed his giving spirit on the streets of Lagos.

A crowd bombarded and hailed the much-loved music star who was seen driving in his Lamborghini.

Davido responded by throwing wads of money into the air, leaving people scampering around to get their own share.

Source: Legit.ng