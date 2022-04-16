Billionaire Femi Otedola has fully embraced Mr Eazi as his son-in-law after the music star proposed to his daughter, Temi

The wealthy business mogul broke his silence days after the engagement by sharing a lovely family photo on his IG page

Otedola hailed Mr Eazi in his comment section as many flooded the comment section with reactions to the post

Billionaire Femi Otedola has kept a lot of people waiting for his reaction following his daughter, Temi’s engagement, and he recently shared a post to the delight of Nigerians.

The business mogul who has been in support of Temi’s relationship with singer, Mr Eazi, shared a lovely family photo on his page.

Otedola shares cute photo of Temi and Mr Eazi. Photo: @femiotedola/@temiotdeola

Source: Instagram

He was flanked on both sides by his soon-to-be son-in-law and Temi, with his hands placed around both lovers.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Otedola simply wrote:

"Eazi does it."

Check out the image below:

Social media users react

As expected, many who had been looking forward to his take on the proposal flooded the comment section with reactions to his heartwarming photo post.

Singer Davido's comment was also spotted under Otedola's post. He wrote:

"Locked in."

Read more comments below:

psalm91babe said:

"Grandpa to be.. Congrats. I rejoice with you my Brother."

taiwoadegunle said:

"Thank you Daddy for your acceptance. #Eazidoesit."

blinkz_horficial said:

"Congrats Mr Eazy your father In-law loves you so much."

chioma_uj said:

"Daddy has a wedding to plan."

carridellprojects said:

"Beautiful ❤️.... May this wonderful family ever be protected by the precious Blood of Christ Jesus amen."

oluwanifemi.ife said:

"Love ❤️❤️ in the air someone should show me love ohhh."

