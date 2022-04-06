Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, is known to be generous and he recently displayed his giving spirit on the streets of Lagos

A crowd bombarded and hailed the much-loved music star who was seen driving in his Lamborghini

Davido responded by throwing wads of money into the air, leaving people scampering around to get their own share

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again endeared himself to many after he was spotted making it rain on the streets of Lagos.

In a series of videos posted on the music star’s Instagram story, he was seen driving on the streets of Lagos in his newly acquired Lamborghini when a large crowd bombarded him.

Davido makes money rain on Lagos street, fans run around in video.

The singer’s security tried to no avail to disperse the crowd. Davido then threw a bundle of cash on the streets for the crowd as they hailed him while many of them ran around to get their own share of the bounty.

Internet users hail Davido

Davido’s encounter with fans on the streets of Lagos has raised a series of mixed reactions online. While some people praised the singer’s generosity, others had things to say about the crowd.

Read some of their comments below:

Ezebecky:

“The guy is just too generous.”

Quiriesodoko:

“Why I no Dey there na??.”

Oluwa_akon:

“This is called motorJet ❤️ #obo is fully blessed. Na God they protect this dude, so free and lively but am very sure some people will still hate him. But my questions remain why do/will you hate him? The only side I don't really like about him is his temperament when he's angry but Glory to God for like two years or more the maturity outshines his temperament. Still can't blame him on most cases cos people around u will make you do what u don't like to do. Na human him be nobody is perfect. I ask myself if I found myself in that position can be able to manage people's madness around me??? Hmm.”

Expensive_shira:

“Hungry fans chai.”

Ikukunkemakonam:

“Only one Davido.. This guy need to win a grammy.. I'm sure people are going to benefit if he does win.”

Davido's PA Isreal poses in singer's new Lamborghini

Nigerian singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, is once again on the lips of fans over his recent display on social media.

Isreal took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself in Davido’s newly acquired Lamborghini.

The logistics manager who has the reputation of being very proud of his boss, sat inside the fancy ride with its plush interior as he bragged about the vehicle.

