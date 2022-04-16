Nigerian music stars Rema and Davido were part of the Nigerian music stars that shut down Rick Ross’ show in Lagos on Thursday

A video from the event showed the sweet moment Davido turned into a hypeman for Rema and also performed alongside the Mavin artiste

Davido’s action has left many of his followers gushing as many took to social media to applaud his humility

One of the biggest shows that happened in Nigeria during the week was the Rick Ross concert which took place in Lagos on Thursday.

Even though the event is now over, videos from the event are still going viral on social media, with Nigerians as well as celebrities giving different opinions.

One of the event's highlights was the moment DMW label boss Davido turned into a hypeman during Rema’s performance.

Davido also joined Rema as he sang his Calm Down hit single while embracing each other towards the end of his performance.

Nigerians hail Davido’s humility

Many fans and followers of the DMW label boss have taken to social media to hail him for his humility. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

gundiri:

"This guy is just effortlessly simple,rich,humble n nice to everyone."

jolli_kush_kush:

"I never see person like David for my life before. I thank God say David Dey this Nigeria industry if not everywhere would have been dry."

toykim_raji:

"He did Rema's hypeman wow."

bigdaddyghost06:

"Obo be like “DJ u wan collect abi “."

charming._caramel:

"I thought they said my king is voiceless? How come he could blend in so smoothly ."

justice_rich_edo:

"30BG and Ravers..I love to see..my 2 favourite.."

viccy4390:

"The way I love this guy called Davido ehh chai."

