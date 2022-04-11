Gospel singer Frank Edwards has reacted online after journalist Kemi Olunloyo made some posts about his alleged relationship with the late Osinachi Nwachukwu

The musician simply responded with laughter emoticons to a post where Olunloyo suggested that he was Osinachi’s secret lover

Edwards in a different tweet also set the record straight in response to another Twitter user, Tonte Briggs, made collaboration between him (Edwards) and the deceased singer

More drama continues to unfold on social media as it regards to the sad and unfortunate demise of gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Veteran journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, sparked reactions from social media users after sharing a tweet where she insinuated that the late singer had an ongoing affair with colleague, Frank Edwards.

Osinachi: Frank Edwards reacts to Kemi Olunloyo call-out. Photo: @kemiolunloyo/@frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

"Watched Dunamis Gospel service online. Not a word on Osinachi Nwachukwu as expected. She refused to leave an abusive marriage permanently and ran to Frank Edwards for solace," her tweet read in part.

See below:

In yet another post, Olunloyo submitted that the alleged abuse that was suffered by Osinachi in her marriage was in connection to Edwards.

Frank Edwards clears the air

Amid the drama, Edwards responded to a post by Twitter user, Tonte Briggs, who claimed he wanted a song collaboration with Osinach without seeking permission from her husband.

The now-deleted tweet read:

"Frank Edwards, a recording artiste wants to make a song with somebody's wife, in what world or universe won't he speak to her husband about it? I'd like to understand the permutations and combinations in which he won't have to speak to her husband at any point."

The gospel musician while responding to the tweet stated that he never had any collaboration with Osinachi and it was in fact someone from her camp that reached out to him.

See a screenshot of his tweet below:

Frank Edwards clears the air. Photo: @frankrichboy

Source: Twitter

Kemi Olunloyo clamps down on Edwards

Edwards' attempt to give a clarification on the matter appeared to have riled Olunloyo up as she tagged him 'stupid' while alleging that he was the late singer's secret lover.

Her tweet read in part:

"Frank Edwards you’re STUPID! Were you not Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret lover? Of course her own husband was “jealous” of her."

See her post below:

Edwards simply reacted to Olunloyo's tweet with several laughter emoticons.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Frank Edwards reacts to Olunloyo's post. Photo: @frankrichboy

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng