Nigerian filmmaker, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz’ son, Benito, has reacted to the rumours of there being trouble in Funke Akindele’s marriage

Taking to the comment section on a TikTok post, the young boy identified online as Beniboibb reacted to the post that claimed all was not well in the marriage

According to him, Funke Akindele is not who people think she is and living with her for two years was a horror

Rumours recently made the rounds on social media about the marriage between actress Funke Akindele and filmmaker, JJC Skillz, facing serious troubles.

One of JJC Skillz’s sons, Benito aka Beniboibb on TikTok, later caused a buzz on social media after he reacted to the claim online.

It all started when a blogger, Tosin Silverdam made a post on Funke and JJC’s marriage, claiming that rumours were making the rounds that they were having big issues. He also went on to note how the actress totally ignored her husband on his birthday and did not make a post to acknowledge it.

Funke Akindele’s stepson and JJC Skillz’s son reacts to claims

Not long after Tosin Silverdam shared his post, one of JJC’s sons, Benito, took to the comment section to share his take.

Benito seemed to confirm age long rumours that have been making the rounds about Funke Akindele.

The young man noted that the much loved actress is not actually what people think she is. Not stopping there, Benito added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.

See his comment below:

Internet users react

Funke Akindele’s stepson’s comment about her conduct raised a series of reactions on social media. Fans had a lot to say about the 17-year-old’s claim. Read some below:

Iamtobbycharles:

“In the mouth of 3 or more speakers, therein lies the truth. This many people??? Naaaa, there may be some truth to it.”

Gracey__montana:

“Nawa oo... Even her staff spoke badly of her too... Wetin we go believe now .”

Iyabumbum:

“Hmmmmmmm that’s why you don’t envy any marriage or relationship you see on social media.”

Adri_ana________:

“Almost anyone that has had a close encounter with her kept saying the same thing..They obviously can’t be lying.”

Callmeudoka:

“Omooo why are people saying same thing about her ?”

Baribeebee:

“Everything is now allegedly .”

H.e.r.r.y_1:

“Hmmmm oga oooooo...I go marry so????”

Oli_bianca1:

“Funke can never do wrong in my eyes .”

