The husband of late popular gospel singer, Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu, has been arrested by the police over the death of his wife

Nigerian singer Gospel Frank Edwards while reacting to the news of Osinachi’s death, claimed her husband abused her repeatedly

The arrest comes after the different reactions that trailed her death as Nigerians took to social media to call for his arrest

The latest report gathered by Legit.ng revealed that the Nigerian Police has arrested Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi.

Recall that the 42-year-old singer passed away on Friday at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Nigerian Police arrest late Gospel singer, Osinachi's husband. Credit: @christian_network

Reacting to her death, popular singer Frank Edwards claimed that Osinachi’s husband abused her on different occasions in a live Instagram video.

He said,

“"So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light. I won't say much now, I will let the former NDDC director (aunty Joy) who did everything possible to stop this from happening talk first, but it still happened. We tried to stop this."

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is currently in their custody, in a report via Daily Post.

She said,

“The man, Peter Nwachukwu is currently in our custody. A family member of the deceased lodged a report at Lugbe police station.

“Following the complaint, we arrested the suspect and the investigation is currently ongoing. We will make findings public.”

