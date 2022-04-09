Some colleagues of late Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu have spoken up about the cause of her death

The colleagues declared that the incessant domestic violence the singer suffered from her man was what killed her

They dragged the man for killing his wife as they shared different opinions about what killed her, Nigerians have reacted differently to the domestic violence reports

New developments have emerged on what could have caused the death of Ekwueme crooner, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

A number of Osinachi's colleagues and close associates took to social media to declare that the gospel singer has been suffering from domestic violence from her husband until her death.

Reports of domestic violence rock Osinachi Nwachukwu's death. Credit: @chritian_network.

Most of the suggested that the incessant abuse of Osinachi lead to what killed her.

Frank Edward shared the singer's photo on Twitter and captioned it as:

"So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light. I won't say much now, I will let the former NDDC director (aunty Joy) who did everything possible to stop this from happening talk first, but it still happened. We tried to stop this."

Check what other people are saying about Osinachi's death below:

Nigerians react to domestic violence claims

Social media users across the country have reacted to reports that late Osinachi suffered domestic violence from her husband.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ladyque_1:

"Society expectations of she’s a minister of God kept her in bondage."

Leelian_val:

"What did you all do when you knew she was living in a hell called marriage."

_.Feggie:

“What will people say” now people are saying Rip."

Gatsegwasi:

"You all knew she was living a life of hell in that marriage and let her endure? I’m sure they were praying for a change of heart for him."

M_chinazam:

"The more I read about it, the more devastated I get."

