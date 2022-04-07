Nkechi Blessing's marriage to her politician ex, Opeyemi Falegan, has crashed and both parties have taken to social media with their side of the story

The actress who revealed many dirty secrets also mocked the Ekiti man's bedroom skills after he announced the end of their relationship

Nkechi's mum approved of their relationship before her death and a post where she told the actress to hold on to her man has surfaced online

In the past few hours, social media has been fed different sides of drama after Nkechi Blessings's now ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan announced the end of their relationship.

The breakup has now turned messy as Nkechi who used to adore the politician mocked him while revealing dirty secrets.

Nkechi Blessing's late mum begged her to stay with hubby Photo: nkechi_blessing_sunday

No leave this man

Shortly after Nkechi lost her mum in 2021, she revealed that the old woman begged her to hold on to Falegan because he is a good man.

The old woman pleaded with her daughter to stay with her man regardless of whatever he does, unfortunately, Nkechi's mum's wish was not granted.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

realsylviee:

"This is one of the disadvantages of explaining too much on social media."

ade.xo.xo:

"When you talk too much, na so e dey be. Meanwhile they are both right ❤️"

ada_ehim:

"It's a normal thing in every relationship...there are always ups and downs but I don't support bringing it out on social media."

sonaodafen:

"I have seen people acknowledge and celebrate people not worth celebrating just to save face. What if she lied to her mother about him? Remember she's only speaking up because he's mentioning her in his live. To just gas light her."

itz_me_teetee_olajumoke:

"Nothing bad in covering ur man for good...she might be covering him for her mum to think he was a good man...it now depends on the man to be loyal."

Nkechi Blessing breaks down in tears

The controversial Nigerian actress continued to cause a buzz online over her failed relationship with Falegan.

On the night of April 6, 2022, the Nigeria social media space was rent with several videos of Nkechi and her ex-husband blasting each other.

In one of the videos, the actress was seen bragging about never crying over a man, much less her ex-boo, Falegan, whom she described as not being good in bed.

