Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has seriously dragged one of his underfire colleagues Nkechi Blessing

The actor reacted to Nkechi's latest rant on social media who called out her ex-husband over his performance in bed and financial status

Uche wondered whether Nkechi did not know all these before she got married to the man and declared her rant a shameless attitude

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, has described the actions of one of his female colleagues, Nkechi Blessing as shamelessness and doubted her level of intelligence.

Uche took to his Instagram page to react to Nkechi's trending video where she seriously called out her estranged husband, Opeyemi Falegan.

The actress even declared that she is dating a 60-year-old man who gives her peace of mind amidst the messy marriage breakup rants.

Uche Maduagwu calls out Nkechi Blessing. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In the midst of the online dragging of the actress' ex-hubby, Uche declared that she is shameless"

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"One thing I am 100% sure of be say Nkechi dey so shameless. Who talks about getting married to a 60 years old man in the middle of marriage breakup? Na as your ikebe and mouth big na so your shamelessness be."

The actor also wondered if Nkechi did not know all the messy allegations she against her estranged hubby before she went ahead to marry him as he doubted her level of intelligence and shamelessness.

Check his post below:

Nigerians react to Uche's dragging of Nkechi

Social media users have reacted differently to Uche Maduagwu calling out Nkechi Blessing.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Floxy406:

"Abi na Ned she dey go for hahaha."

Officiallyirima:

"Too much info shared. But what do you expect from a public relationship? If it goes sour, the sourness has to be public. S@d though."

Mr_wilcoxx:

"NB is a rare combination of shamelessness and foolishness."

Paulmary870:

"She's too loose."

Nkechi Blessing's hubby Falegan announces marriage collapse

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkechi Blessing was served breakfast after her husband, Opeyemi Falegan, announced the end of their marriage via IG live.

Falegan, in the live video revealed that he has a name to protect and is not a husband to anyone including Nkechi.

The marriage collapse sparked reactions on social media as it comes weeks after the Nollywood actress said no one can take her man.

Source: Legit.ng