Finally Gonna Nack: Recovering Mr Ibu Laughs Happily As Wife Visits Him in Hospital, Teases Him With Her Dance
- Veteran actor, Mr Ibu, has continued to make fans laugh despite being in the hospital while recovering from an illness
- The movie star was visited by his pretty wife and they both participated in a viral TikTok challenge
- In the video, Mr Ibu noted that he was ‘finally gonna nack’ as his wife visited him at the hospital and teased him with sexy dance moves
Popular Nollywood veteran actor, Mr Ibu, seems to have finally gotten his wish after his beautiful wife visited him at the hospital.
Recall that the ailing actor had initially made a TikTok video where he noted that he ‘won nack’ and it left internet users amused.
In a new development, the movie star made another video at the hospital with his wife after she went visiting.
In the viral clip, the actor was seen laughing happily as his wife gave him some of her sexy dance moves.
The actor then explained in the caption of the photo that he was ‘finally gonna nack’.
See the clip below:
Internet users advise Mr Ibu
Mr Ibu’s video with his wife at the hospital drew a lot of interesting reactions on social media. Read some of their comments below:
Joybeautiee:
“This is so uncalled for, rest your recuperating body sir.”
Hrm_queen_cee:
“Wife is always important…..sidechicks in the mud.”
Cornelius.kadiri:
“Okay oooo. Take it easy....madam is surely overcharged.”
Funny_jcomedy:
“My brother just allow the knack be first make body first strong. Congratulations on your recovery sir, Na only God!”
Monalisa Chinda caresses Mr Ibu’s face during visit to hospital
Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda assured fans and concerned parties that the veteran actor was doing well and responding to treatment.
The actress paid a courtesy visit to Mr Ibu who was on admission at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, on behalf of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
Chinda equally shared an adorable video showing the moment she got playful with the ailing comic actor.
She caressed his face and this was followed by the actor making a funny attempt to share a kiss.
