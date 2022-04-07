Veteran actor, Mr Ibu, has continued to make fans laugh despite being in the hospital while recovering from an illness

The movie star was visited by his pretty wife and they both participated in a viral TikTok challenge

In the video, Mr Ibu noted that he was ‘finally gonna nack’ as his wife visited him at the hospital and teased him with sexy dance moves

Popular Nollywood veteran actor, Mr Ibu, seems to have finally gotten his wish after his beautiful wife visited him at the hospital.

Recall that the ailing actor had initially made a TikTok video where he noted that he ‘won nack’ and it left internet users amused.

In a new development, the movie star made another video at the hospital with his wife after she went visiting.

Mr Ibu dances with his wife as he recovers at the hospital. Photos: @realmribu1

In the viral clip, the actor was seen laughing happily as his wife gave him some of her sexy dance moves.

The actor then explained in the caption of the photo that he was ‘finally gonna nack’.

Internet users advise Mr Ibu

Mr Ibu’s video with his wife at the hospital drew a lot of interesting reactions on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Joybeautiee:

“This is so uncalled for, rest your recuperating body sir.”

Hrm_queen_cee:

“Wife is always important…..sidechicks in the mud.”

Cornelius.kadiri:

“Okay oooo. Take it easy....madam is surely overcharged.”

Funny_jcomedy:

“My brother just allow the knack be first make body first strong. Congratulations on your recovery sir, Na only God!”

