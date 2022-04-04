DJ Cuppy got many social media users gushing and complimenting her after a video of her recent performance emerged online

The entertainer was grateful for performing during her grandma's 90th birthday party in Epe as she thrilled the guests and the celebrant

Some of the fans who watched her energetic performance at the party described it as a Grammy-winning display

DJ Cuppy has expressed joy after visiting her hometown in Epe, Lagos for her grandmother's 90th birthday party.

The entertainer took to her Instagram page to share a video of her top-notch performance and talked about how unforgettable and special the moment was.

DJ Cuppy performs at grandma's 90th birthday. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy further hinted that she was initially reluctant to perform at the party and gave her reasons:

"To be honest I was a bit reluctant to perform when it was requested because for most of the year I’ve been so focused on university and been hiding in Oxford, PLUS I haven’t been to Nigeria in years. I had so much anxiety! But I’m so happy I was able to make it to Epe in time."

She finally said the last time she performed in Epe was during her granddad's funeral seven years ago.

Watch her performance below:

Nigerians commend DJ Cuppy's performance

Social media users have trooped to DJ Cuppy's comment section to talk about her performance, most of them feel she deserves a Grammy award.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Anibobog:

"That’s some Grammy performance ❤️."

Officiallperry:

"I think say na Grammy I no know say na Grandma."

Shuagodwave:

"Aww you deserve Grammy."

_Tatcoin_chief_:

"Is that smile for me mama?"

Fedralyoung:

"Cuppy you are on fire."

