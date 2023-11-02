Global site navigation

“The Joy on Their Faces”: Victony Buys Wheelchairs, Crutches for People, Video Goes Viral
Celebrities

“The Joy on Their Faces”: Victony Buys Wheelchairs, Crutches for People, Video Goes Viral

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Nigerian singer Victony has given back to society after surviving an accident that affected his leg
  • In the viral video online, the singer partnered with content creator Asherkine and bought wheelchairs and crutches for people who needed them
  • The recipients, mostly beggars on the street, lit up with joy as their old crutches and wheels were replaced

Anthony Ebuka Victor, professionally known as Victony, has put a smile on the faces of several people in Lagos.

In a video online, the Soweto crooner replaced worn-out and old crutches of random people in the street with better ones.

Singer Victony buying wheelchairs and crutches
Victony bought crutches and wheelchairs for those in need. Photo credit: @vict0ny
Source: Instagram

The singer, who can relate to relying on crutches to move around, partnered with a content creator, Asherkine, famous for helping people with food and money on the street.

Victony and Asherkine visited vendors and bought brand-new wheelchairs and crutches.

The content creator was seen helping people get into their new mobility equipment, and they expressed joy as they danced and showed off.

In 2021, Victony was involved in a car crash, broke his leg and could only get around with a wheelchair and crutches.

Asherkine captioned the video:

"If life jaga jaga right now, e go still dope no worry."

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend Victony and Asherkine

Many people applauded the singer and content creator for the amazing gesture.

Read some comments below:

mira_shaynee:

"This got me crying. The joy on their faces as they got wheelchairs and new crutches. May God reward you @vict0ny."

chuxx_andre:

"Lifting people who can’t stand. Omo you no go ever fall."

harmonihie:

"You know how to wreck me emotionally."

simisanyaa:

"Tears in the innermost part of my eyes."

mhu_nie:

"Asherrr may the Almighty continue to bless you. Just know that I love you, you hear kizzes."

roastedturkey___:

"The last guy has been waiting for this moment his whole life."

tonyafam:

"This dude has done more for Nigerians than the president himself."

allie_jhay:

"This is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen all November."

jolydre:

"Wow! Extremely awesome. God bless you, Asher, May your joy know no bounds."

Victony signs out of FUTO

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer announced that he bagged a degree in engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

An excited Victony shared a throwback he took as a fresh student during his matriculation and another showing how far he had come.

In a tweet, the singer revealed he wrote his final exam on Wednesday, August 2, as he shared a picture showing his sign-out white shirt.

Source: Legit.ng

