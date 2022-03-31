Popular Nigerian singer, Skiibii Mayana has shared his opinion about the worrying situation of things in the country

The singer opined that no matter where one lives in the country, it is still trenches because of the no light and fuel situation as he raise alarm about his electricity bill

Skiibii finally faulted the idea of recycling leaders as he declared that it won't take the nation anywhere

Popular singer, Skiibii has given his two cents about the Nigerian nation and he is not satisfied with it in any way.

The Baddest Boy crooner took to his Snapchat story to rant about bad the situation of things across the nation not minding the location where one lives.

Skiibii complains about Nigeria's situation. Credit: @skiibii

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"I don't care if you stay on the island or mainland I swear na trenches all of us dey for this naija: suffering and smiling big time."

He also mention the brutal Kaduna train attack and said nothing will be done about it.

Skiibii faulted the government over the no electricity situation and unavailability of fuel as revealed his huge electricity bill.

"We no get better government oo you better know now cos no light anywhere, no fuel to powe generator. The last Nepa bill I got is N1,7 million."

The talented singer finally faulted the idea of recycling leaders in the country.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Skiibii's rant about the nation

A number of social media users have reacted to the singer's outcry about the state of the nation. "

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Melonqwin_:

"Nigerian youths always complaining online."

Just1ayo:

"Country wey suppose dey Netflix."

Ahamdgwas:

"Honestly,... the youth have done nothing so far by now we ought to have our own candidate."

Osinachifendi:

"Both rich and poor are complaining now God abeg help ur children."

Vicfranky:

"That your NEPA bill dey sound somehow for my ear is it for a month or a year or for 5 years?"

