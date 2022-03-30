Nigerian singer Mayorkun is the latest celebrity to react to the brutal attack that happened at a train station in Kaduna

The singer expressed his disappointment over the attack and called on Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable

Mayorkun also prayed for all the lives that were lost in the attack and said they didn't deserve to die

Music star, Mayorkun has expressed his displeasure at the brutal attack at the Abuja-Kaduna train station that took the lives of some Nigerians.

Mayorkun took to his Instagram story channel to share his disappointment about the 'unreasonable and undeserving' attack that made him so sad.

The musician singled out the sad story about doctor Chinelo and declared that everyone on that train didn't deserve what happened to them.

Mayorkun has reacted to the Kaduna train station attack. Credit: @iammayorkun

He further spoke about the situation of things in the country and urged the citizens to hold the government accountable for the safety of lives and properties. He stated:

"People are really struggling to survive in a horrible economy that doesn't favour the average Nigerian at all, it's high time we held our leaders accountable for our lives and properties. It's what they promised us and it's what we voted them to do."

The Mayor of Lagos finally said it's Kaduna today, it can be anywhere else some other day.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Mayorkun's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Mayorkun's post about the Kaduna train attack. Most of them commended him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bosuntheplugg:

"So thoughtful of you Mayor, I share the same opinion."

Poshberry1:

"How did we get here? Sad part is, they have zero empathy for humanity, otherwise how else can this be explained?"

Samadataisha:

"So sad my brother was among the people on that train I am so greatful to almighty GOD for the preservation of his life."

Elvis___ranking:

"Mayorkun spitting facts."

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations

Legit.ng previously reported that the Abuja-Kaduna train operations have been suspended by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The development came on the heels of a bomb attack on a rail track by some gunmen.

According to the NRC, further communication on the issue would be given to the public in due course.

