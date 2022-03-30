Unlike many Nigerians, Paul Okoye of the P-square duo is not sad over the fact that the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost their World Cup qualifier post to the Black Stars of Ghana

Reacting to a post from singer, Falz who lamented about how unbothered the leaders in the country are, Okoye praised Ghana

The pride the singer has in the foreign country is because they can boast of amenities that Nigerians can only dream of

One of the P-square brothers, Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy has used Nigeria's loss to Ghana at the World Cup qualifiers to drag the country.

Using his colleague, Falz's lamentation about the horrible leaders of the country as reference, Paul expressed how proud Ghana makes him feels.

They have electricity and good roads

Okoye pointed out on his Instagram story channel that Nigeria lost to Ghana, but he is proud of the foreign country because Nigerians go there for holidays.

According to the singer, Ghana has good electricity, good road networks, security and good universities that 40% of Nigerians attend.

Paul also pointed out that while Ghana continues to thrive, the leaders in the country are busy inflicting pains on their citizens.

See the post as sighted online below:

Nigerians react to Rude Boy's post

benardlemoha:

"They don't even deserve to go to that world cup."

ld_chidi:

"Imagine the train attack happened in less than 48 hrs and few kilometres away from the match venue but still the country didn't honour the lives lost by a minute silence or black hand band, just to tell you that this government have no value for human lifes"

genefavor.gf:

"We are suffering too oo. Cost of living has become high."

snazydeals:

"Na una dey make Ghana see us finish.. smh. What impact have you made? Celebrity for belle."

No put mouth for family matter

PSquare's Paul Okoye who is also known by the stage name Rude Boy warned Nigerians about meddling in people's family matters.

The singer said that his twin, Peter, revealed to him that after the breakup which made both brothers go separate ways, his favourite song was Reason With Me.

Reason With Me was recorded by Paul after the Psquare group became defunct. The musician, therefore, told people to always mind their business.

Source: Legit.ng