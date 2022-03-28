Music star Portable has made the news yet again and this time around it is a scuffle with his entire team

The Zazu crooner sacked his manager, promoter and official DJ while letting informing members of the public not to have any transactions with them

Portable angrily called the individuals out in a video shared on Instagram and social media users have dropped their two cents on the matter

Controversial music star Portable has once again caused a stir on social media after sharing yet another rant video.

This time around, the Zazu crooner announced the sack of his entire team members. Portable made it clear that his official DJ, promoter and manager are no longer in business with him.

He called on members of the public who wish to engage his services not to carry out any business transactions with the three individuals.

In a video shared on his page, Portable angrily berated the three and pointed out how they couldn’t give him money when he needed it.

Portable mentioned how he has been feeding and taking care of them and they couldn’t do the same when he needed them to.

He noted that their time is up with him and other people out there should also get a chance to benefit from his kindness.

Portable sparks reactions online

Portable bags N50m deal with Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Portable took to social media to gush over his latest win to the joy of fans.

The Zazu crooner recently bagged an endorsement deal with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

On Instagram, Portable bragged about Cubana sending him N50 million and he was also spotted chilling with Zubby Michael, Ruggedman and more.

