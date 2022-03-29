Popular promoter Danku has announced the end of the relationship between him and controversial singer Portable

Danku, in a video he shared, said Portable needs to be taken to a rehabilitation centre as he told the singer to refund the money he was owing to him

This comes after Portable had announced the sack of the promoter and said he would need to sign a contract to work with him

It appears the differences between one time good partners Portable and Danku wouldn't be ending any time soon.

Shortly after Portable hit fame, he and his former promoter Kogbagidi had issues and he got a new promoter named Ijoba Danku.

New promoter Danku ends ties with Portable, demands his money. Credit: @portablebaeby @ijobanadanku

In the latest video he shared via social media, Danku has called out Portable as he said the controversial needs to be taken to a rehabilitation centre.

Danku also demanded that Portable refund the money he was owing to him as he added that he was not a Promoter that rips artists.

The promoter also announced the end of his relationship with Portable as he added that he was not signing any contract with him.

Danku said:

"I am glad I never took a dime from you, and you are the one that is owing me money, pay me back the money you borrowed from me, also the N2Million Eti DMW gave you for a show yesterday and you did not show up you better pay it back immediately."

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Danku demands refund from Portable

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

tour_lannyy:

"Ex again...how many ex promoter portable don get since he don get him yeye fame ."

jayniy__:

" this portable is obviously sick."

dfw_temiloluwa:

"I can get as much and I I can get as much as artistes as I like."

nnenna_aldo:

"Portable actually has a problem. Forget the hype, he has an issue and money can’t solve it."

