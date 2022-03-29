Controversial artiste Portable has lost an opportunity to perform at an event in Canada after he sacked his promoter and DJ

According to Mc Morris, who earlier planned to host Portable at his show in Canada, talent was not enough as he criticised the singer's attitude

Mc Morris noted that Portable already had two managers in less than a year since making it to fame, which spoke more about his attitude

Nigerian controversial singer Portable may have gotten more than he bargained for after he sacked his promoter, Ijoba Danku and DJ.

This comes as Mc Morris, in a reaction to Portable's latest decision, said he had removed him from performing at his show in Canada later in May.

Mc Morris noted that Portable had the talent but lacked a good attitude as he stressed that the singer already had two managers in less than a year since he made it to fame.

He noted that he had written to the Canadian immigration to stop Portable from entering the country using his invite.

Nigerians react

The singer's fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to react.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sir_godric1:

"Portable should be very careful, he is joking with his career."

_iam_julye:

"Abeg it’s okay with this portable guy."

damilolabilly:

"We need to STOP enabling bad behavior sha."

iamdrey_cash:

"Good for him, he’ll learn his lesson small."

yunginvestorworldwide:

"You use ur own hand spoil am your body too da hot calm down."

luckyimueko:

"Haba being a celebrity is one thing, another thing is how to maintain it."

wendy_adamma:

"This portable sef no dey ever tire."

meri.tfavour:

"When you are the best moment of your life, don't allow fame and wealth to drive you crazy."

Danku ends ties with Portable

The differences between one time good partners Portable and Danku wouldn't be ending any time soon.

Shortly after Portable hit fame, he and his former promoter Kogbagidi had issues and he got a new one named Ijoba Danku.

In the latest video he shared via social media, Danku called out Portable as he said the controversial singer needs to be taken to a rehabilitation centre.

