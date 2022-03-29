A young Nigerian lady, Dr Chinelo, has died after she tweeted in her throes of pain that she was shot in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack

The doctor's name is trending on Twitter as people condemned the government's handling of the banditry situation that has plagued the nation for long

Many people said Chinelo's case shows that no one's security is really assured in a nation where crime is rife

As the news of the Abuja-Kaduna train being attacked by bandits filtered on social media with people making many assumptions, a Nigerian lady, Dr Chinelo, made a post that became even much more significant after the incident.

Her SOS tweet read:

"I'm in the train. I have been shot please pray for me."

Dr Chinelo was shot during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. Photo source: @HeartofGold001, @FshawKingFisher

Source: Twitter

News of death confirmed

People who never believed that she was really shot became subjects of mockery after the news of her death was confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many who knew the doctor well while alive went online to give details about her life. It was gathered that she once won an award while in the university.

A Twitter user with the handle @Stephadamu revealed that the late doctor worked at St Gerald's Hospital in Kaduna.

Nigeria failed her

Below are some of the reactions to her death:

@deejayneptune said:

"Dr Chinelo and the others didn't deserve to go like that. That is an act of terrorism but this senseless government will call them bandits. Continue these bandits will soon reach you and yours, God no dey sleep."

@the_beardedsina said:

"Dr Chinelo was an extraordinary Doctor. She was the definition of beauty and brains . Dedicated her life to Nigeria."

@FshawKingFisher said:

"An utterly useless leadership, a failure in its most basic contract with its citizens…consistently eating its young alive. My heart is broken for all the lives lost."

@Tee_Classiquem1 said:

"Chinelo went through different life challenges, struggle to go to school, struggle to build her career, struggle to get herself passport and visa to leave Nigeria for greener pasture only to get killed just because the govt we voted for failed to perform their primary duty."

@Zen_firee said:

"Imagine dying the same week you plan to leave this shithole country. It’s like your hopes & dreams getting shattered and a new beginning snatched away from you. Jesus, I cannot. I’m so sorry Dr.Chinelo."

@mrmacaronii said:

"Those same set of people that attacked the late Chinelo are the same set that attacked and trolled me when the police brutalized me. These are sycophants who are loyal only to their political gods. They care not for this country and have no conscience whatsoever left in them."

Train's operations suspended

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following the deadly attack by gunmen on the night of Monday, March 28, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29, via a tweet seen by The Cable.

The corporation said its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances”.

Source: Legit.ng