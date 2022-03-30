The Amaju Pinnick-led administration of the Nigerian Football Federation is on the verge of being sacked

A call to this effect was made by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to the federal government after the Super Eagles lost to the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday, March 29

Kalu noted that for the last five years, the NFF has demonstrated nothing but sheer incompetence when it has all it takes to produce the best result

As a dyed-in-the-wool lover of football, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to the Super Eagles' painful defeat in their return leg match with the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday, March 29.

Via Facebook on Tuesday, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suggested that it was time for the federal government to consider overhauling the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Kalu called on the federal government to sack the NFF (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Amaju Pinnick)

According to Kalu, Nigerians have exercised patience with the NFF's incompetence for the past five years.

In his estimation, Kalu believes the NFF has all the resources to produce the best team not only in Africa but the world generally.

Arguing that football is like other fields of study where quacks and cutting corners are not allowed, he called on President Buhari-led administration to sack the organisation and replace it with "a more tactical management."

His words:

"What a sad night for all soccer lovers! It is high time the entire Management of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is overhauled.

"In the past five years, we have exercised patience with incompetence that should ordinarily be the best, not just in Africa, but the world. The reality is that football is the same as science courses like Medicine and Engineering where you can’t cut corners, otherwise, you produce quack and incompetent people.

"The federal government and Nigerians have supported the NFF beyond measures and since they can’t give us the needed result, they should be sacked for better and more tactical management."

Nigeria vs Ghana: Buhari's govt fixes new closing time for civil servants

Meanwhile, the federal government was making everything possible to ensure the Super Eagles got the needed support and encouragement ahead of the return-leg match with the Black Stars of Ghana at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Tuesday, March 29.

To this end, the President Buhari-led government on Monday, March 28, directed all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to close by 1pm on Tuesday.

The directive was contained in a circular released by Ngozi Onwudiwe, the service welfare officer.

