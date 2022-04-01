A young Nigerian lady, Maimuna Ibrahim, one of the people who were attacked on the Abuja-Kaduna train spoke about how it all happened

The lady said that the sound of a bomb was heard before the train's windows were shot at many times

Maimuna added that she had gone to Abuja that same day to submit her CV and was returning back home

A young Nigerian lady, Maimuna Ibrahim, who was shot on the Abuja-Kaduna train and survived has in an interview with Arise News spoke about her experience.

She mentioned that the government settled their medical bill and nobody was asked to pay anything in the hospitals they were taken to.

The lady said she was in coach 17 when the attack was going on. Photo source: @arisenewsofficial

Source: UGC

I went to submit my CV

The lady added that she had gone to Abuja that ill-fated day to submit her CV and was returning when the attack happened. Maimuna revealed that the train was about 20 minutes away from getting to Kaduna when the shooting started.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to the Nigerian lady, they all heard what sounded like a bomb before the shooting spree. She revealed that the bandits gained entrance through the window in coach 17 and abducted many people there.

I never knew I had been shot

Maimuna never knew she had been hit and was not even feeling any pain because of how tense the atmosphere was.

She said that the security operatives on the train instructed them to switch off their phones and not talk for safety reasons. According to Maimuna, the criminals kidnapped many VIPs.

Watch her interview below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

laidebobalogun said:

"This is a show of shame.The military by now in thousands should have locked down Kaduna and comb the bushes.What kind of leadership is this?"

amadinihegie said:

"I can't explain it, but there's something off about the body language of the government towards terrorists or bandits, something is not right."

tstone_1 said:

"It’s even crazy that at this era people are still submitting CV physically, wow."

patrickohis said:

"GOD forbid. This government has not done us well at all."

kingadehun said:

"We want to know more, if the government are not telling us nothing, the press should be more accurate."

tiemmie8tim said:

"God should please take perfect control in this country Nigeria."

ariwayo_ohjay said:

"So these ones will later 'repent' and my government will celebrate them with money and scholarships. Memunat was only seeking employment o."

Dr Chinelo died in the attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the news of the Abuja-Kaduna train being attacked by bandits filtered on social media with people making many assumptions, a Nigerian lady, Dr Chinelo, made a post that became even much more significant after the incident.

Her SOS tweet read:

"I'm in the train. I have been shot please pray for me."

People who never believed that she was really shot became subjects of mockery after the news of her death was confirmed.

Source: Legit.ng