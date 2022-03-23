Popular actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has been accused of shading her senior colleague Mercy Aigbe

These claims made the rounds after the actress shared a video where she vowed to beat any friend of hers who dares to steal her man

Nkechi Blessing has now reacted to the claims of shading Mercy Aigbe by slamming fans online

Controversial actress, Nkechi Blessing, has made headlines in recent times after fans accused her of shading her friend and senior colleague, Mercy Aigbe.

The movie star had shared a video where she reacted to the story of a lady who ran away with her best friend’s husband.

Nkechi promised to beat up any friend who tries to do that with her man.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to claims of shading Mercy Aigbe. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday, @realmercyaigbe

The actress’ post led to many fans accusing her of throwing shade at Mercy Aigbe who was accused of ‘stealing’ her new husband from another woman.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to claims

After the claims made the rounds that Nkechi threw shade at Mercy, she addressed them online.

The movie star noted that these fans were only trying to twist her words. She also denied referring to Mercy in her video.

In her caption she wrote:

“I made a post and you all misre#ble Tr#ll s decided to give it your own meaning …something some of you have been doing since 19 Gogoro,Always in Every celebrity DM creating problems where there is None..I was on Phone with Aunty mercy for over 30mins this morning and I was shocked as to what some of you had to say…But you know what? Continue”

See her post below:

Fans’ reactions to Nkechi's post

Pampammyflo:

“So someone won't comment on issue of life because another person close to them is in that situation. . Problem too much in this world sef.”

Salishair_world:

“Nawaooo Kai people self even me I post the write up and ur video on my status last nyt oo som1 on my list did same na so them say na she I dy refer to lwkm I told them so now I go pay anty blessing to help me talk abi na waiting .”

Pbellebeautyng:

“So that what will happen? She go beat u? We are all adults and have our different opinions.”

