Popular kayanmata seller, Jaruma, has continued to share posts of actress Regina Daniels on her Instagram page

The controversial lady put her differences with the actress aside to share promotional posts of the actress online

This led to series of mixed reactions on social media and Jaruma agreed that value must be achieved

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Jaruma, has put her differences aside with Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

Taking to social media, the kayanmata seller continued to share posts of Regina on her page despite their falling out.

Jaruma posted a video of herself with Regina at the hospital when she was sick and feeding her her medicine.

Jaruma keeps differences aside to post Regina Daniels. Photos: @regina.daniels, @jaruma_empire

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the clip, the kayanmata seller proceeded to advertise her pleasure enhancement products.

Not stopping there, Jaruma also agreed with a fan who noted that value must be achieved regardless.

See the post below:

Fans react to Jaruma's post

Modede_101:

“If the police or court comes hard on her now, some people will start hashtag #justice4jaruma.”

Mizspicy_rose:

“The Beef is still on. These are old videos, Jaruma is trying to prove to the world that Regina did use her products and she took care of her.”

Tripletschopsandcatering1:

“3 million for influencing contract no be small money fah.”

Chychy_ibe:

“If they Arrest her again some of you will be shouting intimidation up n down but she won’t let this matter slide.”

Akorem_:

“A focused business woman. She get lawyers to pay.”

Iam_ogesandra:

“She really needs to get the value for her money.”

T_nife:

“This lady was in the hospital in this video I think so what if she was giving her some medi*cation not sweetener because to what use is it at that moment.”

Hmm.

Regina Daniels lounges in billionaire husband's private jet

Regina has continued to give fans things to drool over as she enjoys her billionaire wife status.

Just recently, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to tease fans with photos of herself in a private jet.

In the photos and videos, Regina was sitting pretty as she lounged in the jet. The mother of one rocked a lovely two-piece outfit and noted that it was one of her designs.

Source: Legit.ng