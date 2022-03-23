Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has reacted to the news of a lady who ran away with her friend’s husband

The movie star noted that people who do such things should be taught a lesson because she would not let it slide

Nkechi added that no matter the country they travel to, she will find them and beat the person up, she noted that it wasn't a threat

Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has shared her take on cheating in relationships.

Taking to social media, the movie star reacted to a news that recently went viral of a lady whose husband traveled abroad with her best friend and not her.

According to Nkechi, she came across the news and noted that people are the ones who let these kinds of things happen to them. She added that ‘one person suppose don collect’ to serve as an example to others.

Nkechi Blessing vows to seriously beat any friend who steals her man. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday

The movie star added that even if they happened to relocate abroad, she has visas to every country and that she just needs to teach one person a lesson.

Nkechi explained that she will beat the person to stupor and then the others will behave right. According to her, she cannot suffer to find a man and build a relationship after many years, just for someone else to come and take him away then post loved up photos on social media.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Some Nigerians reacted to Nkechi Blessing’s post by either agreeing with her or calling out her colleague, Mercy Aigbe, who was also accused of a similar thing with her new husband.

Read some comments below:

Thepeoples_doctors:

“Do not have a best friend. Period.”

Spotlightmediatech_:

“Mercy Aigbe be their role model.”

Emmywonders:

“She said "Person go suffer go find man from somewhere" Omoo mehn! ”

Nifky:

“But you no talk for mercy matter now, why talking now.”

___Noelleon____:

“Is she Mercy’s friend? Sounds like a stray sun .”

Kswissluxuryhair:

“If to say na fellow actress nau we nor dey hear una voice.”

King__oracle:

“Your sister , Mercy Aigbe is on the table o .”

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng