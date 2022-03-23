Celebrity couples, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are lovebirds that always served their fans enviable moments on social media

The duo sure know how to pepper people and encourage lovers to do more for themselves with their lovey dovey gestures

Who wouldn't love Mr Eazi and Temi's combo? They always show love to each other every where they go, this article will served you some of the interesting moments

Billionaire's daughter, Temi Otedola and and musician lover, Mr Eazi are friends like no other on social media and they always flaunt it wherever they go.

They've taken their love outside Nigerian on several instances and have also shown affection to each other on Valentines Day, Birthdays and lots more.

In this article Legit.ng takes a look at 10 lovely moments of the lovebirds.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi express love in 10 photos. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

1. During Mr Easi's 30th birthday

Mr Easi and Temi Otedola shared a lovey dovey video together during the singer's 30th birthday in July 2021 and fans couldn't stop talking about the video.

The lovers were vibing to a song during the birthday celebration and it was a whole vibe.

Check out the lovely video below:

2. Skincare routing on Valentine's Day

Temi referred to Mr Easi are her forever during the 2021 Valentine as they both engaged in a skin care routine.

The photos she shared on her page sparked massive reactions online as the singer looked entirely different

They amaintained a stern look at each other check her post below:

3. Mr Eazi teaches Temi how to eat efo riro

Temi gave massive shoutout to her man for teaching her how to constantly eat efo riro.

She shared the beautiful short video on social media as they take the sumptuous meal together.

Watch the video below:

4. Beautiful feeling

Temi posted about her and Mr Eazi feeling like Tony Montana and Elvira but her man reacted to the post.

The gorgeous photo was taken in Lagos and the singer wonder why she always keep the best photos for herself.

Check the crisp video below:

5. Mykonos Island

The Nigerian lovers took their romance to Mykonos Island in Greece and as expected Temi shared the moment on social media.

The duo looked so good together in the photo and fans commended them.

Check out the photo below:

6. Love in California

Mr Eazi and his babe took their love to California.

The singer performed at the Coachella and his babe gushed over the remarkable achievement.

She shared photos and videos of the performance, watch below:

7. Mirror selfie

The lovebirds took mirror selfie game to a whole new level and they felt like sharing it to the world.

Many couple would love to strike similar pose.

The selfie got people gushing for love.

8. Colour game in the UK

Temi and Mr Eazi served lovely colour game in the UK as they shared cute love up photo.

The billionaire daughter captioned the photos as blue and red pills.

This is definitely eye popping, check it out below:

9. Burst head

Temi admitted that the singer is bursting her brain with the series of photos she shared with him.

The lovers went to different lovely locations and she shared the moments online.

Check the cute photos below:

10. How far with Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

The duo lunched a new podcast to document their love live and it was a big deal.

The podcast has been getting nice reviews since its launch.

Check out its announcement below:

