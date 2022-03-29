Popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, sparked reactions when she shared the front page of the latest edition of City People magazine

The actress is on the front cover of the magazine as she shared her incredible story of building her N100 million mansion in three months

Laide urged her followers to read the magazine so as to have an insight into her world but they reacted differently to her post

Ace Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, got followers talking after making an important revelation during her interview with City People magazine.

The actress shared an inspiring story she felt might interest the readers about how she built her N100 million mansion in the space of three months.

Laide Bakade speaks about her N100 million mansion. Credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Laide shared the magazine cover on her verified Instagram story and implored her followers to go and get a copy and read the interview.

"Hey peeps get to know how it all started from Beginning Till Now in the New @citypeopletv Edition."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Laide Bakare'sN100 million mansion story

A number of Laide's fans have reacted differently to her N100 million mansion story, most of them said they are not interested in it.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamosha1:

"We no need ur explanation. It is not possible to say d whole truth about it so no need to tell us anythin. Congrats to you."

Mustapha.nafisah:

"Must you loud it."

Oladunnicomfort:

"And yet you people will still come to seek help from the masses to help fly out your colleagues. With all these money flaunt on the gram. If you task yourselves 500k each , I'm sure you will reach the target."

Peteru9:

"Wahala everywhere. We hear you ma. All this we not matter in Heaven oooo."

Teecomfortofficial:

"Please don't forget Kemi Afolabi in your kingdom o Rich Madam."

Olubukoola:

"This is not necessary mere cheap publicity…. This is one of the reasons lots of youths do all manners of dirty things."

I'm a proud owner of 4 houses in Lagos: Laide Bakare declares

Legit.ng previously reported that Laide Bakare shared a loving and inspiring testimony on Instagram and her fans felt it.

The movie star recounted how someone she once helped to become a great person chased her out of her house.

Things have now changed for the better as the actress announced that she now has four houses in the heart of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng