Popular socialite Pretty Mike made an odd entry at a birthday party in Lagos, which has sparked mixed reactions on social media

In the video the socialite shared online, he was seen with more than eight followers who were all dressed in red robes as they made an entry into the party

Reacting to the video, while many Nigerians hailed Mike for knowing how to gain attention, others said he was giving the ritualists vibe

Popular Lagos based socialite Pretty Mike has sparked mixed reactions with his entry at a Lagos birthday party.

The socialite who is popular for gaining attention at events in the past took it to another level this time around as he stormed the birthday party with more than eight followers all dressed in red robes.

Pretty Mike and followers storm birthday party in red robes. Credit: @Prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

In the video he shared via his social media timeline, Mike's followers were seen carrying a body over their head, which perhaps meant the gift he brought for the celebrant.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Pretty Mike wrote:

"Live @akinsikuoflagos__olori_eyo 50th birthday and I came bearing Gifts “If You know,You know ?….. ☠️."

Nigerians react as Pretty Mike and followers storm a party dressed like ritualists

Nigerians, including celebrities, have since taken to social media to react to the video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tontolet:

"YOU ARE A VIBE."

poco_lee:

"Na to open church reman ooo Anointed man of God."

bitcoin_chief:

"You the Greatest Pr person I know bro. You know this attention game."

demgohearword:

"Doings dey tears hey God!"

arosinobillz:

"The real GOAT when it comes to entrance."

aphricanace:

" I cover myself with the Blood of Jesus!"

felabavk:

"Them dy perform real life ritual Una think say na cruise ."

nagaeno:

"Why the woman dey smile,abi cultist Dey smile ."

Pete Edochie, Kanayo others rock red robes for DropItChallenge

At a time when social media users were already getting bored of the viral #DropItChallenge, some veteran Nollywood entertainers joined in to entertain fans.

The actors Pete Edochi, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bassey Ekpeyong, Femi Branch among others appeared to have taken a moment to shoot the entry while on a movie set.

74-year-old Edochie assumed the post of the leader as he was seated on a platform with the other actors forming a cluster in front of him.

Source: Legit.ng