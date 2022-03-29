BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, stirred massive reactions on social media after sharing a romantic note and a gift she got

The reality star got a lovely get well soon note in an envelope filled with wads of dollar notes and she flaunted it online

Mercy made it known that she felt better after getting the money but Nigerians reacted differently to the romantic gesture, most of them felt it was not real

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem edition winner, Mercy Eke, tensioned her fans on social media but most of them are not falling for the oppression.

The reality star shared a lovely note she got from an unidentified lover who sent her the best of get well soon note.

Mercy said she got a gift from bae. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The lover in a romantic note packaged bundles of dollars in an envelope and wrote:

"Dear don't be sad honey. Let me let my love heal your pain. Get well soon."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mercy shared the video of the dollar cash on her Instagram story and revealed that she is now feeling better.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react differently to Mercy's dollar gift

Social media users have shared different opinions about Mercy Eke's dollar gift from bae, most of them feel it is too good to be true.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Geelifestylee:

"Na female handwriting be this sha."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"From sim 1 Mercy to sim 2 Eke ..una no fit pressure us again."

Jp4johnpaul:

"Instagram life... Audio love."

Misschidel:

"Believe at ur own risk anything for clout."

Talk_with_cynthia:

"Believe what you see on SM at your own peril."

Julearthh:

"The writing is too feminine."

Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shows off Valentine's gift she got from fans

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Eke continued to receive love from her fans even after three years of winning the BBNaija reality show.

The reality star took to social media to show off all the impressive gifts she got from her fans on Valentine's Day.

The gift included stacks of money, flower bouquets, a teddy bear, and more. Nigerians reacted differently to the gifts, most of them were of the opinion that they were not real.

Source: Legit.ng