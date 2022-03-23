Popular singer, Mr Eazi and his girlfriend, Temi Otedola sparked reactions on social media after a video of them emerged

The billionaire daughter seemed to be a bit tipsy after taking some alcoholic substance during her 26th birthday celebration and her man was handy to help

Mr Eazi carried her on his back like a baby and they left the venue of the event, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of the lovebirds

Celebrity lovers, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are back at getting their fans in their feelings on social media and they are loving it.

The billionaire's daughter recently clocked the age of 26 and she got drunk during the birthday party.

Mr Eazi carries Temi Otedola. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi was on ground to rescue his lover from any form of embarrassment as he carried her on his back like a baby and left the party scene.

Temi was struggling to stand up but she couldn't before Mr Eazi adjusted her shoe laces and carried her in the romantic video.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Temi and Mr Eazi's romantic video

Social media users have reacted differently to the romantic video of Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Softstunner:

"Na only this Mr Eazi fit give me relationship advice."

Officialqueenama:

"I can’t get drunk ever, Ifeanyi go leave me for bar, that guy no send me."

Eyinju_eledumare:

"Shey na me for come back her nii? Back your money bro!!! You do well."

Ijflexible6301:

"The people that found love 3 to 5 years ago are so blessed. Single ones like us are being lied to now."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Even though even though..all of us will be single in heaven nobody will oppress us singles there."

fashiondoctor19

"If I dey date Otedola pikin, I go even carry her for head like gala."

Source: Legit.ng