A beautiful bride has been seen in a video performing a very sweet and touching song for her hubby on their wedding day

The husband stood speechless and listened with rapt attention as the bride mimed "Find Someone Like You" by Snoh Aalegra

The video of her powerful and touching performance has stunned internet users who appreciated the deep feelings expressed by the bride

A beautiful bride went the extra mile to express herself to her man on their wedding day. She put her miming talent to great use, as she performed Find Someone Like You by Snoh Aalegra.

The video has touched so many hearts online with many people describing it as deep and heartwarming. The bride simply mimed her heart out as it seemed words could not describe the way she felt about her man.

The cute bride has been hailed for her dress sense on her wedding day. Photo credit: @itssoulofficial

Source: Instagram

Nothing is ever perfect but you are perfect to me

The deep lyrics of Snoh Aalegra's song resonated strongly as the bride mimed in front of her hubby. She said no words that were loud, she just moved her lips to the lyrics of the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The video showed her miming nicely and accurately. She captured the entire essence of the beautiful moment of the blissful union they share. It was a moment to remember for the couple.

The nice video was shared by @itssoulofficial and was later reposted by @ms_asoebi.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to bride's performance

Here are a few reactions to the performance:

@thesaleemah said:

"I was dying for the cameraman to show the groom's reaction to the beautiful performance."

@sholola.seun reacted:

"Decent wedding gown I love it❤️ not until we see everything under the gown before we know it's beautiful."

@hannah_ornaments commented:

"The gown is beautiful but if someone else wants to show flesh; whom am I to complain? Whom am I?"

Nigerian lady goes extramile for her Oyinbo huby who resembles Amazon owner Jef Bezos

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian bride went the extra mile to make her Oyinbo husband happy. The lady was first seen in a viral video welcoming her lover to Nigeria at an unnamed airport.

Then she was seen in a video showering her lover with a lot of expensive gift items. The video got many people talking online.

The photos of her wedding to the Oyinbo man went viral online. Many people said the photos were heartwarming while others simply gushed with a lot of "God when?". But some social media users quickly noticed that the groom bears strong resembless with billionaire and Amazon owner, Jef Bezos.

Source: Legit.ng